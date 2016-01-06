FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German car registrations rise to 3.2 mln in 2015 -VDA
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 6, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

German car registrations rise to 3.2 mln in 2015 -VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German passenger car registrations rose to 3,206,000 in 2015, figures from German car association VDA showed on Wednesday.

Registrations rose 6 percent year-on-year, and by 8 percent in December, VDA said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

VDA said that vehicle production increased by more than 2 percent in 2015, to 5.7 million cars, but dropped by 1 percent in December.

“The competition in international markets is getting more intense, and volatile swings in demand are on the increase. We are adapting accordingly,” Matthias Wissmann, president of the VDA said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.