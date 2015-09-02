FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-German car sales rise 6 percent in August - VDA
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 2, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-German car sales rise 6 percent in August - VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* August German passenger car registrations up 6 percent

* Year-to-date German registrations up 6 percent

* German car exports up 17 percent year-on-year (Recasts, adding official data)

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany rose about 6 percent to 226,300 cars in August, German auto association VDA said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Year-to-date more than 2.1 million cars have been registered in Germany, a rise of 6 percent, VDA said. Of these, 1.54 million vehicles were German brands, VDA said.

Exports from Germany rose 17 percent on the year in August, to 265,600 vehicles, VDA said. Between January and August, vehicle exports rose 2 percent to 2.92 million vehicles. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)

