German car sales up around 9.5 pct in Sept to 298,000 cars -source

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German new car registrations jumped around 9.5 percent in September, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sales of new passenger cars in Germany increased to around 298,000 vehicles last month, the person said, declining to be identified because official sales data hasn't been published yet.

Nine-month deliveries in Europe's biggest auto market were up about 6 percent to around 2.56 million vehicles, the person said.

Higher German auto sales chime with figures for Britain, France, Italy and Spain which have all reported higher deliveries in September. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Andreas Framke and Harro ten Wolde)