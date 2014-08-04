German new car sales up 6-7 pct in July - industry source

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German new car sales bounced back in July to grow between 6 and 7 percent year-on-year, an auto-industry source told Reuters on Monday.

Seven-month registrations of new passenger cars in Europe’s largest auto market were up almost 3 percent, the source said, declining to be named because official numbers have not yet been released.

By comparison, German car sales fell 2 percent in June, reflecting the loss of one working day compared with the previous year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)