German Dec car sales up 6.5 pct on extra selling day -sources
January 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

German Dec car sales up 6.5 pct on extra selling day -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, jumped about 6.5 percent in December, helped by an extra selling day, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

New passenger-car registrations increased to about 230,000 autos last month, compared with 215,000 a year earlier, two sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be named because official data has not been released yet.

Full-year car sales were up about 2.9 percent at about 3.04 million autos, from 2.95 million in 2013, the sources said.

Germany’s VDA auto industry association is due to publish December sales figures later on Monday. The KBA federal transport authority plans to release a more specific brand-by-brand breakdown on Wednesday, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

