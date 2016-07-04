FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German carmakers eye strong H2 after June sales up 8 pct
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 4, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

German carmakers eye strong H2 after June sales up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German carmakers expect strong sales growth to continue in the second half of the year after deliveries in Europe’s largest auto market jumped 8 percent in June, the VDA lobby said.

Registrations of new passenger cars rose to 339,600 vehicles last month, the fifth monthly gain this year, with first-half sales up 7 percent to 1.73 million, the Berlin-based VDA auto industry association said on Monday.

“The domestic passenger-car market is showing a vigour that some people had not expected,” VDA president Matthias Wissmann said at a press conference. “That’s a good starting position for a successful second half of the year.”

VDA, which expects full-year sales to increase 3 percent to 3.3 million autos, represents about 600 Germany-based carmakers and suppliers, including key players Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Continental. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.