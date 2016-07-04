German carmakers eye strong H2 after June sales up 8 pct

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German carmakers expect strong sales growth to continue in the second half of the year after deliveries in Europe’s largest auto market jumped 8 percent in June, the VDA lobby said.

Registrations of new passenger cars rose to 339,600 vehicles last month, the fifth monthly gain this year, with first-half sales up 7 percent to 1.73 million, the Berlin-based VDA auto industry association said on Monday.

“The domestic passenger-car market is showing a vigour that some people had not expected,” VDA president Matthias Wissmann said at a press conference. “That’s a good starting position for a successful second half of the year.”

VDA, which expects full-year sales to increase 3 percent to 3.3 million autos, represents about 600 Germany-based carmakers and suppliers, including key players Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Continental. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)