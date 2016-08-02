FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German car sales drop 3.9 pct to around 280,000 autos - source
August 2, 2016 / 8:07 AM / a year ago

German car sales drop 3.9 pct to around 280,000 autos - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany declined around 3.9 percent in July to around 280,000 vehicles, the first drop in more than a year, an industry source said on Tuesday, citing two fewer selling days.

Year-to-date, passenger-car registrations in Europe's largest auto market were still up around 5.3 percent at over 2 million autos, the source said on condition he not be identified because official data has not yet been released.

German car sales posted their last monthly decline in May 2015 by 6.7 percent, according to data from Germany's KBA federal motor watchdog. The KBA is expected to publish official data for July later on Tuesday.

The decline in German car sales adds to a mixed picture for other top European auto markets. July passenger-car registrations fell in France, Europe's third-biggest market, but rose in Italy and Spain, the region's fourth and fifth largest markets. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
