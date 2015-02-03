German new passenger car registrations at 211,000 in January -VDA

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Passenger car registrations in Germany, Europe’s largest market, rose to 211,000 vehicles in January, German auto association VDA said on Tuesday, which is 2.4 percent above the figures VDA supplied last year.

The increase comes even as January had one working day less than the same month last year, when 206,000 new cars were registered, VDA said.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that January car sales had increased by about 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)