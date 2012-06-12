Berlin city may buy back water utility -report

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - The city state of Berlin could buy back all of municipal water utility Berliner Wasserbetriebe after France’s Veolia Environnement signaled it wanted to sell its stake, Welt Online quoted a city official as saying.

Quoting Kathrin Bierwirth, spokeswoman for Berlin’s finance minister Ulrich Nussbaum, Welt Online said the parties in the city senate’s governing coalition must now decide whether they wanted to accept Veolia’s offer.

A spokesman for Berliner Wasserbetriebe declined to comment on the report, while nobody was immediately available for comment at the Berlin Senate. A Veolia spokeswoman declined to comment.

German utility RWE has already agreed with Berlin city state on the sale of its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser Holding.

Welt Online, citing unconfirmed reports, said that stake could be worth around 650 million euros ($809.71 million) and said Veolia’s offer price could be also in that area.

Veolia recently appealed against a decision by a German court to reject the French utility’s bid to block the sale of RWE’s stake. Veolia said it wanted all details of the negotiations for the sale before any final accord was signed. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Gareth Jones; Additional reporting by Jean-Michel Belot in Paris; Editing by Lionel Laurent and M.D. Golan)