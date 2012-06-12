FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin city may buy back water utility -report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 12, 2012 / 7:48 PM / 5 years ago

Berlin city may buy back water utility -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - The city state of Berlin could buy back all of municipal water utility Berliner Wasserbetriebe after France’s Veolia Environnement signaled it wanted to sell its stake, Welt Online quoted a city official as saying.

Quoting Kathrin Bierwirth, spokeswoman for Berlin’s finance minister Ulrich Nussbaum, Welt Online said the parties in the city senate’s governing coalition must now decide whether they wanted to accept Veolia’s offer.

A spokesman for Berliner Wasserbetriebe declined to comment on the report, while nobody was immediately available for comment at the Berlin Senate. A Veolia spokeswoman declined to comment.

German utility RWE has already agreed with Berlin city state on the sale of its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser Holding.

Welt Online, citing unconfirmed reports, said that stake could be worth around 650 million euros ($809.71 million) and said Veolia’s offer price could be also in that area.

Veolia recently appealed against a decision by a German court to reject the French utility’s bid to block the sale of RWE’s stake. Veolia said it wanted all details of the negotiations for the sale before any final accord was signed. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Gareth Jones; Additional reporting by Jean-Michel Belot in Paris; Editing by Lionel Laurent and M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.