German chemical industry wage deal close - sources
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - A breakthrough is likely in wage talks for Germany’s chemical industry, two sources close to the negotiations said, adding the union and employers would probably strike a deal later on Thursday.

The IG BCE union is seeking a 6 percent pay hike over twelve months for the roughly 550,000 workers in the chemicals sector, a demand the employers have said is unrealistic.

In the last wage round in 2011, the union and employers agreed a 4.1 percent increase for the sector over 15 months.

Hopes among workers for a significant rise were boosted last weekend when Germany’s largest industrial union IG Metall agreed its biggest pay increase in 20 years with a 4.3 percent jump for its 3.6 million engineering workers.

That is more than double Germany’s inflation rate of about 2 percent and the hefty increase gave hope to some in the euro zone that Europe’s biggest economy is ready to shift away from its traditional wage restraint - a stance many economists say has caused imbalances that have exacerbated the debt crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

