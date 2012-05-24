FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

German chemical industry agrees to 4.5 pct pay hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German chemical industry workers have agreed to a 4.5 percent wage hike over 19 months, union officials and employers said on Thursday after a final round of talks near the German capital.

The IG BCE union had originally demanded a 6 percent pay hike over twelve months for the roughly 550,000 workers in the sector. But the increase agreed on Thursday is well above Germany’s inflation rate of around 2 percent and higher than the 4.1 percent pay rise negotiated last year.

