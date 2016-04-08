FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German IG BCE union to seek wage hike of 5 pct for chemical sector
April 8, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

German IG BCE union to seek wage hike of 5 pct for chemical sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG BCE union said on Friday it would seek wage increases of 5 percent for the more than 550,000 workers in the chemicals sector after the economy grew at its fastest rate in four years in 2015.

“The German economy is growing steadily, Europe remains on a recovery path... the chemicals sector is benefiting from this,” the IG BCE union said in a statement, adding it was therefore a matter of fairness to raise pay for workers.

Germany’s biggest union, IG Metall, has demanded wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers after the German economy grew by 1.7 percent last year.

The country’s unions argue that solid wage increases would help bolster domestic spending in Europe’s largest economy as the country’s export engine, once a reliable growth driver, stutters amid a global economic slowdown. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

