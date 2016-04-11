FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German metals industry to present wage offer on Monday
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

German metals industry to present wage offer on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 11 (Reuters) - German metals sector companies will present a wage offer to unions later on Monday, Arndt Kirchhoff, who is leading negotiations on behalf of the companies in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told Reuters.

He declined to provide details.

Germany’s biggest union, IG Metall, has demanded wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers after the German economy grew by 1.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.