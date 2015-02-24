FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's IG Metall union says agrees 3.4 pct wage rise for 1 year
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 24, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's IG Metall union says agrees 3.4 pct wage rise for 1 year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOEBLINGEN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A major regional branch of IG Metall, Germany’s biggest trade union, agreed with employers on a 3.4 percent wage increase for one year from April 1, plus a one-off payment of 150 euros, the head of the union in Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Tuesday.

The union also agreed with Suedwestmetall employers association on part-time conditions for older workers and job-related training for employees in the region around the industrial and car-making hub of Stuttgart.

Deals agreed in the pilot region traditionally serve as a template for agreements across Europe’s biggest economy.

The wage increase is way above Germany’s inflation rate, which stood at 0.9 percent in 2014.

The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, had called for a 5.5 percent wage increase for 2015, saying solid growth in Europe’s largest economy justified their demand. Employers had previously offered a pay hike of 2.2 percent from March 1. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.