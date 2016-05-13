German metalworking industry agrees on 4.8 pct wage increase, union says

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, agreed with employers on a two-stage wage increase of nearly 5 percent over a period of 21 months, the union said on Friday.

Both sides agreed on a pay hike of overall 4.8 percent, IG Metall said, adding that wages would first rise by 2.8 percent starting from July 1 and then by 2.0 percent from April 2017.

The deal, reached after 14 hours of negotiations overnight, will apply to some 700,000 metal and electric sector workers in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The agreement will also be adopted in the rest of the country, meaning 3.8 million workers at companies like Siemens , ThyssenKrupp and Daimler can count on a pay hike. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)