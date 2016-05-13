Pay deal with metal and electric workers to be implemented nationwide

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - A deal to increase the wages of workers in the metal and electrical engineering sectors reached on Friday in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will be implemented nationwide, the head of Gesamtmetall employers’ associations said.

Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, and employers agreed a two-stage wage rise of 4.8 percent over 21 months, the IG Metall union said earlier.

The deal means that 3.8 million workers at companies like Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler can count on a pay hike. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)