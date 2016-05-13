FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pay deal with metal and electric workers to be implemented nationwide
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 13, 2016

Pay deal with metal and electric workers to be implemented nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - A deal to increase the wages of workers in the metal and electrical engineering sectors reached on Friday in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will be implemented nationwide, the head of Gesamtmetall employers’ associations said.

Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, and employers agreed a two-stage wage rise of 4.8 percent over 21 months, the IG Metall union said earlier.

The deal means that 3.8 million workers at companies like Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler can count on a pay hike. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

