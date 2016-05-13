FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German metalworking industry reaches wage deal in NRW - employers' group
May 13, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

German metalworking industry reaches wage deal in NRW - employers' group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG Metall engineering union agreed with employers on a wage deal for the some 700,000 metal and electric sector workers in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a spokesman for the employers’ group said on Friday.

The spokesman did not give details on the wage deal, but both sides are expected to make statements shortly.

The agreement is expected to be adopted also in other states, meaning up to 3.8 million workers at companies like Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler can count on a pay hike.

IG Metall, Germany’s biggest trade union, had demanded an increase of 5 percent for one year while the employers’ group had offered an overall pay hike of 2.1 percent over two years. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

