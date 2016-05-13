UPDATE 1-German metalworkers agree wage deal in NRW

* Deal reached after 14 hours of negotiations overnight

* Statements expected shortly

* IG Metall had demanded 5 pct hike, employers offered 2.1 pct (Adds further details, background)

COLOGNE, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, has agreed on a wage deal for the some 700,000 metal and electric sector workers in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a spokesman for the employers’ group said on Friday.

The spokesman did not give details on the wage deal reached after 14 hours of negotiations overnight, but both sides are expected to make statements shortly. IG Metall confirmed an agreement had been struck but also declined to be more specific.

IG Metall, Germany’s biggest trade union, had demanded an increase of 5 percent for one year after Europe’s biggest economy grew at the fastest rate in four years in 2015, while employers had offered 2.1 percent over two years.

The agreement is expected to be adopted also in other states, meaning up to 3.8 million workers at companies like Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler can count on a pay hike.

Tens of thousands of workers have staged token strikes across the country in recent weeks to underline their demand. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Nienaber and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)