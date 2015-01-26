FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German employers offer IG Metall delayed 2.2 pct pay raise for 2015
#Basic Materials
January 26, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

German employers offer IG Metall delayed 2.2 pct pay raise for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Engineering employers have offered IG Metall, Germany’s biggest union, a 2.2 percent pay raise for 2015 but only from March 1, employers in the southwestern Suedwestmetall association said on Monday.

The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, rejected the offer as “insufficient”. It wants a 5.5 percent wage rise for all of 2015, saying solid growth in Europe’s biggest economy justified the demand.

The employers in Suedwestmetall, which often serves in a pilot role for the rest of the engineering sector, said their 2015 offer would in practice not take effect until March 1.

Wage demands are often far above the level that is finally agreed. Last year, IG Metall also sought a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months, before agreeing to a 20-month deal that raised wages by 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent in two steps. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

