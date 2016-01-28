IG Metall seeks 5 percent pay rise in Lower Saxony

HAMBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Lower Saxony branch of IG Metall, Germany’s biggest trade union, has agreed to seek a 5 percent pay rise over 12 months for its members, a spokesman said on Thursday, potentially setting a benchmark for national demands.

IG Metall is a trend-setter in national wage bargaining and represents employees at all Germany’s major carmakers as well as in manufacturing, industrial production and steelmaking. Last year, the union won a 3.4-percent raise for 3.7 million workers.

Lower Saxony is home to major companies including crisis-hit carmaker Volkswagen. IG Metall’s Lower Saxony district is the first to make a recommendation for the latest pay round.

On Thursday, IG Metall representatives from all districts across Germany were due to discuss their demands for wage negotiations with employers beginning in mid-March.

Next Tuesday, IG Metall’s board plans to consider the demands of the different districts before producing a recommendation. The union’s final demand is due on Feb. 29. The existing pay deal expires at the end of March.

German annual inflation inched up in January, but overall price pressures remained low in Europe’s biggest economy, preliminary state data indicated on Thursday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Keith Weir)