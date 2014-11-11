UPDATE 1-German union IG Metall seeks 5.5 percent wage rise

* IG Metall to demand wage rise of up to 5.5 pct for 2015

* Also seeks rights for older part-time workers, training

* Says German economy can support wage rise (Adds IG Metall quotes, details on demand, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest union, IG Metall, will seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent next year for the 3.7 million workers in the country’s metals and engineering sector, it said on Tuesday.

The union said it would also demand a right to more time and money for job-related training and better conditions for older part-time workers as part of the upcoming wage round.

Despite a backdrop of slowing growth and low inflation, the union said Europe’s largest economy was strong enough to support the claim, citing growth forecasts of 1.3 percent for 2014 and 1.2 percent for 2015 from Germany’s main economic institutes.

“The demand is affordable for the companies and secures for employees a fair and deserved share in economic development. It is also urgently needed to strengthen domestic demand,” IG Metall Chief Detlef Wetzel told a news conference.

He said IG Metall’s position was supported by Germany’s central bank, whose head said in July he welcomed above-inflation wage increases in some sectors.

Wage demands are often far above the level that is finally agreed. Last year, IG Metall also sought a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months, before agreeing to a 20-month deal that saw wages rise 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent in two steps. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)