UPDATE 2-German IG Metall union sees economy supporting wage demands

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - IG Metall, Germany’s biggest trade union, signalled another year of tough wage negotiations on Wednesday after achieving a 3.4 percent increase for 3.7 million workers last year.

IG Metall is a trend-setter in national wage bargaining and represents employees at all Germany’s major carmakers as well as in manufacturing, industrial production and steelmaking.

Strong domestic demand, fuelled by solid wage increases, low inflation and record high employment, last year compensated for sluggish trade, the traditional driver of the German economy.

In 2015, Europe’s largest economy grew 1.7 percent, its strongest rate of expansion in four years, mainly driven by robust increases in private and public consumption, while trade contributed only little.

This shift in growth contributors will lend additional support to unions in this year’s negotiations.

“The stable economic situation, as stated by all sides, will again be driven by private consumption above all in 2016,” said Joerg Hofmann, who was elected president of the union in October.

“For that reason alone, there is no reason to depart from IG Metall’s reliable wage policy,” Hofmann, a 60-year-old economist and a tough negotiator, told a news conference.

IG Metall’s record in wage deals, along with a push to recruit more women, young people and white-collar workers, helped it boost 2015 membership by 121,000 to 2.3 million and income by 3.4 percent to 533 million euros ($582 million).

The rise came against a backdrop of generally declining union engagement: service workers’ trade union Ver.di, Germany’s second-biggest union, reported a slight decline in 2015 membership to 2.04 million.

IG Metall will decide on this year’s wage demand at the end of next month and Hofmann declined to speculate on what it would be.

Gesamtmetall, the umbrella association of German metal and electrical industry employers, said wages in the sector had already risen by 20 percent since 2008, while productivity had increased by only 2 percent.

“We must be very careful in the 2016 wage rounds,” Gesamtmetall President Rainer Dulger said by email.

“Germany is currently experiencing a false upturn. Our growth and recovery are based on favourable external factors like the low euro exchange rate and cheap oil.”

German inflation unexpectedly slowed in December and the harmonised rate for the whole of 2015 fell to 0.1 percent, its lowest level on record.

Hofmann said he anticipated a hard round of negotiations.

“After last year’s deal, the employers are clearly signalling their expectations earlier and more loudly,” Hofmann said. “I don’t believe we have a quick wage round ahead of us.” ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Gareth Jones)