New insurer rules may start as late as 2017-watchdog

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The head of German market watchdog Bafin said on Monday it was “realistic” that new capital rules for European insurers would be introduced in 2016 or even 2017, later than currently planned.

The European Commission has proposed introducing the rules, aimed at making the insurance sector safer, in 2015, but talks among the Commission, European Parliament and EU member states to finalise the new rules - known as Solvency II - have stalled. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)