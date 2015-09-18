FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German banks' profit seen down 25 pct by 2019 -watchdogs
September 18, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

German banks' profit seen down 25 pct by 2019 -watchdogs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German banks are likely to see pretax profit fall by about one fourth by 2019 due to the increasing harm to their business caused by rock bottom interest rates, Germany’s national bank watchdogs said.

“With a view to the increasing burdens from the low interest rate environment, banks in aggregate expect that pretax profit will fall by about 25 percent despite the favourable economic backdrop and planned cost cuts,” German bank watchdog Bafin and the Bundesbank said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

