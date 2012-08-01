German wind power sector grows in H1 despite offshore hurdles

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - New wind power installations in Germany grew some 26 percent in the first half of the year, faster than in previous years despite delays in building offshore turbines, industry groups said on Wednesday.

The BWE wind power group and VDMA Power Systems turbine makers group said Germany had added 1,004 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in the first six months of the year. They expect that to rise to 2,400 MW by the end of the year - equivalent to the output of two nuclear power stations.

“What is making a big difference is that states in southern Germany, such as Bavaria, are starting to embrace wind energy,” BWE President Hermann Albers told reporters, adding that increased efficiency had also boosted capacity.

By the middle of the year, Germany had 22,664 wind installations with a total capacity of 30,016 MW.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel aims to increase renewable energy to at least 35 percent of power generation by 2020 and 80 percent by 2050 in her planned shift away from nuclear power.

About 25 percent of electricity already came from renewables in the first half and some 37 p ercent of that comes from wind turbines.

However, regulatory and financial hurdles linked to offshore wind parks, are holding the sector back and plans to build 10,000 MW of offshore wind parks by 2020 look in doubt due to continued uncertainty.

VDMA Power Systems bemoaned the slow progress made by the government on drawing up legislation which could encourage potential investors and clear up questions about liability for delays or damage.

“This is very unsatisfactory,” said Herdan.“It is high time that the government makes sure we have an electric socket in the sea.”

In the first half, Germany added offshore wind plants with a capacity of just 45 MW, said the groups, adding, however, that by the end of the year, there should be installed capacity of over 2,000 MW as three wind parks are under construction.

Thanks to its big onshore capacities, Germany has a 16 percent share in world wind power production and ranks third behind China and the United States. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Powell)