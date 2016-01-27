Germany boosts wind capacity in 2015 but short of 2014 record

* New turbine additions represent second highest annual figure

* Installed total rises 9.3 percent year-on-year

* Industry sceptical about new tendering models

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Germany installed 3,536 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind power capacity in 2015 but fell short of 2014’s record of 4,386 MW, industry groups said on Wednesday.

The wind power industry welcomed the installations but remained concerned about pending legal changes seeking to enforce more flexible rules for power tariffs, engineering group VDMA and wind energy association BWE said.

The government’s long-term target for onshore wind additions is 2,500 MW a year as it gears up for a future free of nuclear and fossil fuels, or a process known as energy transformation (Energiewende), the groups said.

But the industry is worried about new tendering models for potential turbine sites. The industry groups said the models would favour wind-swept north Germany over more southern states keen to meet renewable targets of their own and create swings in the amount of capacity added from year to year.

The government wants to move green power installations away from the comfortable 20-year fixed-price models used in the past and base future site allocations on the competitiveness of the locations, looking at historical wind speeds.

“Recurring legal changes during planning periods make it difficult for project companies to gauge risks,” BWE President Hermann Albers said.

“That especially threatens small protagonists and cooperatives, which are needed to create acceptance and local implementation of the Energiewende,” he said.

Total installed onshore wind power capacity stood at 41,652 MW at the end of 2015, taking account of the dismantling of 195 MW of turbines and 484 MW from new turbines at existing sites.

Total capacity was 9.3 percent higher than a year earlier.

The wind power industry produced 78 terawatt hours of electricity last year, enough to supply 20 million households and cover 12 percent of Germany’s requirements, the groups said.

Results vary each year as wind capacity only runs at about a quarter to a third of the time on average, while conventional thermal capacity can produce power without interruption. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Clarke)