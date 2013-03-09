German public service workers win 5.6 pct pay hike - negotiators

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s regional public service workers will receive an above-inflation wage hike of 5.6 percent over two years, negotiators said on Saturday following marathon talks between employers and the Verdi trade union.

Verdi had sought a pay increase of 6.5 percent for the 765,000 workers.

Germany, which holds a federal election in September, is under pressure from other euro zone countries to grant higher wage increases to stimulate demand from Europe’s largest economy for imports from the bloc’s troubled debtor countries.