FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German public service workers win 5.6 pct pay hike - negotiators
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

German public service workers win 5.6 pct pay hike - negotiators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s regional public service workers will receive an above-inflation wage hike of 5.6 percent over two years, negotiators said on Saturday following marathon talks between employers and the Verdi trade union.

Verdi had sought a pay increase of 6.5 percent for the 765,000 workers.

Germany, which holds a federal election in September, is under pressure from other euro zone countries to grant higher wage increases to stimulate demand from Europe’s largest economy for imports from the bloc’s troubled debtor countries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.