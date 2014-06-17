FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB move has boosted expectations in EU, Germany -ZEW economist
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

ECB move has boosted expectations in EU, Germany -ZEW economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s decision to cut interest rates to record lows and pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy has boosted economic expectations in Germany and the currency bloc, an economist for the ZEW think-tank said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Mannheim-based ZEW think tank’s monthly survey showed economic sentiment slipped in June but Frieder Mokinski said the roughly 180 out of 234 responses from analysts and investors that had come in on or since the ECB’s June 5 move showed an upturn in expectations.

“What we observe is that both the economic expectations for Germany and the euro zone have been higher since the announcement than they were before,” he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.