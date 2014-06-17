ECB move has boosted expectations in EU, Germany -ZEW economist

MANNHEIM, Germany, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s decision to cut interest rates to record lows and pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy has boosted economic expectations in Germany and the currency bloc, an economist for the ZEW think-tank said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Mannheim-based ZEW think tank’s monthly survey showed economic sentiment slipped in June but Frieder Mokinski said the roughly 180 out of 234 responses from analysts and investors that had come in on or since the ECB’s June 5 move showed an upturn in expectations.

“What we observe is that both the economic expectations for Germany and the euro zone have been higher since the announcement than they were before,” he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)