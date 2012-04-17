ZEW economist: downside risks for German economy fall

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 17 (Reuters) - Downside risks to the German economy have decreased considerably with the danger of recession seen as just 15 percent now versus 30 percent at the end of 2011, ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, data from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed German analyst and investor sentiment rising unexpectedly in April, sending the euro to a fresh session high against the dollar.

“The expected probability of a recession (in Germany) during the next two quarters is only 15 percent. It was at the maximum at the end of last year 30 percent,” Schroeder told reporters.

Schroeder also said that more participants now expected an increase in inflation in the euro area, particularly in Germany, due to the European Central Bank’s easing policies and oil prices. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones)