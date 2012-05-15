ZEW economist: Greece worries hit sentiment

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - The question of whether Greece will stay in the euro zone is weighing on German and euro zone sentiment, ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said on Tuesday, adding that another worry was increased uncertainty about the future of EU agreements.

“For the time being we do not know what Greek politicians will do, when we will see a new Greek government, what will happen with the consolidation process. All these questions are still open,” Schroeder told reporters.

“Therefore there is this high degree of uncertainty... All the agreements in Europe made during the last half year, are now at stake,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder also said the euro was expected to weaken, reflecting concerns about an intensification of the euro zone debt crisis.

Earlier, data from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed German analyst and investor sentiment dived in May to 10.8 from 23.4 in April, way below a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.