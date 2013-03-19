FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZEW economist says expects moderate recovery in Germany
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

ZEW economist says expects moderate recovery in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy will likely gain momentum at a moderate pace over the coming months given solid private consumption and a potential pick-up in private investments, an economist for ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.

ZEW earlier published a survey showing German analyst and investor sentiment edging up in March in another sign that Europe’s largest economy rebounded in the first quarter after a dismal end to 2012.

“Consumption is going well and now there is the opinion that even private investments will pick up again,” ZEW economist Christian Dick said.

“Even though there is a risk due to the debt crisis of increased uncertainty, we are still of the opinion that the German economy will gain momentum at a moderate pace.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.