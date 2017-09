MANNHEIM, March 18 (Reuters) - Uncertainty about the crisis in Ukraine was the main reason for a sharp decline in Germany’s ZEW survey of investor and analyst sentiment in Europe’s largest economy, a ZEW economist said on Tuesday.

The economist also said private consumption in Germany looked to be stable and was unlikely to be hit by any crisis.

German analyst and investor sentiment fell much more than expected in March, hitting its lowest level since August 2013.