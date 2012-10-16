German ZEW index climbs more than expected in October

MANNHEIM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment rose the second month in a row in October, climbing more than expected and suggesting the euro zone debt crisis is not hitting the bloc’s largest economy as much as feared.

Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to -11.5 from -18.2 in September.

That beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 42 analysts of -15.0 and sent the euro to a session high against the dollar.

A separate gauge of current conditions eased to 10.0 from 12.6 in September. A reading of 11.3 had been forecast.

The index was based on a survey of 288 analysts and investors conducted between Oct 1 and Oct 15, ZEW said.