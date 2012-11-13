FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German ZEW index unexpectedly slides in November
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

German ZEW index unexpectedly slides in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the euro zone crisis weighed on Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said its monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to -15.7 from -11.5 in October, coming in below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 analysts for a reading of -9.8.

A separate gauge of current conditions slipped to 5.4 from 10.0 in October. A reading of 8.0 had been forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists.

The index was based on a survey of 263 analysts and investors conducted between Oct 29 and Nov 12, ZEW said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.