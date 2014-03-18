Ukraine crisis worries hammer German investor morale

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 18 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment fell much more than expected in March, hitting its lowest level since August 2013, amid fears the crisis in Ukraine could weigh heavily on Europe’s largest economy.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank’s monthly poll of economic sentiment dropped to 46.6 from 55.7 in February, falling short of even the lowest forecast of 49.9 in a Reuters poll of analysts. The consensus forecast was for 53.0.

A ZEW economist said the Ukraine crisis had played a “very important part” in the indictor’s decline.

The index was based on a survey of 241 analysts and investors conducted between March 3 and March 17, ZEW said. A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 51.3 points from 50.0 in February, slightly undershooting the forecast for a reading of 52.0.