February 18, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

German investor morale drops in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment fell in February due to concerns that the economic upturn in the United States could slow and worries about emerging market economies’ prospects in the medium-term, a leading survey showed on Tuesday.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank’s monthly poll of economic sentiment dropped to 55.7 from 61.7 in January, falling well short of the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for it to hold steady.

The index was based on a survey of 251 analysts and investors and was conducted between Feb. 3 and Feb 17, ZEW said.

A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 50.0 points from 41.2 in January, beating the consensus forecast for a reading of 44.0.

