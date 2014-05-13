German investor morale plunges to lowest since Jan 2013

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment plummeted for a fifth consecutive month in May to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years but an index of current conditions improved slightly, a leading survey showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment dropped to 33.1 from 43.2 in April, missing the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 41.0 and undershooting even the lowest estimate for 37.1.

A separate gauge of current conditions, however, increased to 62.1 from 59.5 points in April, beating the forecast for a reading of 60.5.

The index was based on a survey of 248 analysts and investors conducted between April 28 and May 12, ZEW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor; Writing by Michelle Martin)