FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German investor morale plunges to lowest since Jan 2013
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

German investor morale plunges to lowest since Jan 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment plummeted for a fifth consecutive month in May to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years but an index of current conditions improved slightly, a leading survey showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment dropped to 33.1 from 43.2 in April, missing the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 41.0 and undershooting even the lowest estimate for 37.1.

A separate gauge of current conditions, however, increased to 62.1 from 59.5 points in April, beating the forecast for a reading of 60.5.

The index was based on a survey of 248 analysts and investors conducted between April 28 and May 12, ZEW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor; Writing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.