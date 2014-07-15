FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale drops to lowest in 1-1/2 years in July
July 15, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

German investor morale drops to lowest in 1-1/2 years in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, July 15 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor morale dropped in July for a seventh straight month to its lowest level since December 2012, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the third quarter got off to a shaky start for Europe’s biggest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 27.1 in July, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 28.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions decreased to 61.8 from 67.7 in June, undershooting the consensus forecast for a reading of 67.0.

The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and investors conducted between June 30 and July 14, ZEW said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
