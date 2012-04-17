UPDATE 2-German ZEW index shows surprise morale boost in April

* Main ZEW reading 23.4, up from 22.3 in March, beating forecast for a fall

* Current conditions index 40.7 from 37.6 in March, also beating forecast

* Most experts expect positive economic developments in next six months

By Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 17 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to its highest level since June 2010, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe’s biggest economy may be recovering from a weak spell.

The main reading from the ZEW think tank’s monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 23.4 from 22.3 in March, beating a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a fall to 20.0.

“Both the ZEW and the Ifo index have been on a non-stop upward trend since the end of last year,” said economist Carsten Brzeski at ING.

Despite “higher oil prices, new market turmoil and a return of sovereign debt woes, it looks as if - at least in the eyes of financial analysts - nothing can stop the German economy.”

The euro rose to a fresh session high against the dollar and European stocks extended gains on the reading, which counters recent weak industrial and manufacturing data.

In February, industrial output fell more than expected thanks to a cold snap and the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also contracted last month, reviving concerns the German economy may dip into recession.

A separate gauge of current conditions by the Mannheim-based ZEW also rose to 40.7 from 37.6 in March, beating a forecast of 35.3, and experts generally expect further positive developments in the economy during the next six months, the ZEW institute said.

The index was based on a survey of 275 analysts and investors and conducted between April 2 and April 16, ZEW said.

BETTER GLOBAL OUTLOOK

“Part of the further increase (in the ZEW index) is due to an improvement of the global macro situation and outlook, as analysts became more optimistic for the UK and Japan, while remaining optimistic if unchanged for the U.S.,” said Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.

Trade with countries outside the euro zone drove German exports higher for the second month running in February, defying predictions of a fall.

Germany’s economy bounced back from the 2008/09 financial crisis, but shrank by 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011 on weak exports, as debt stifled growth in its key euro zone trading partners.

The economy seemed to pick up in the first months of 2012 and economists expect it to remain stable in the first quarter of 2012, avoiding the second consecutive quarter of contraction that would define a recession.

Germany’s leading economic institutes, whose forecasts inform the government’s own economic outlook, will publish their twice-yearly report on the economy this week.

But economists warn that risks remain to Germany’s economic stability from the euro zone’s relentless debt troubles.

Spanish and Italian bond yields have climbed in recent weeks as the impact of the European Central Bank’s massive liquidity injections wanes and markets refocus on their weak banks and difficulties in pushing through reforms to spur economic growth.

The closely watched Ifo index, due to be published on Friday, is expected to show a fall in business sentiment, after rising for five months in a row.

“The economy avoided falling off the cliff but, at the same time, the stabilisation since the beginning of the year turned out to be weak. In fact, the German economy is still flirting with recession,” Brzeski said.

“Today’s ZEW index is good news but it should be taken with a pinch of salt.”