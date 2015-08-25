FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to be bigger factor for German business - Ifo economist
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

China to be bigger factor for German business - Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China will be a more important factor for German businesses in future, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Tuesday, adding that the most recent turmoil on Chinese financial markets was barely reflected in this month’s business sentiment survey.

In an interview with Reuters, Wohlrabe said the most crucial question would be to what extent the so-far largely financial developments affect the real economy.

“The subject of China and emerging markets will have a greater importance in future,” Wohlrabe said.

He also said that while he did not see further significant growth in German exports, he is sticking to his forecasts of 0.4 percent growth in Germany for the third quarter and 1.7 percent growth for the full year.

Earlier, the Munich-based Ifo survey showed a slight improvement in German business morale in August. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.