TABLE-Berlin-Brandenburg April CPI -0.1 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y
April 29, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Berlin-Brandenburg April CPI -0.1 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the German
states of Berlin and Brandenburg in April fell 0.1 percent
month-on-month and rose 0.1 percent year-on-year, the states'
joint statistics office said on Wednesday.
    Preliminary pan-German consumer price data are due at 1200
GMT. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
April consumer price data:
                                       Percentage change 
 Index/component                        mth/mth  yr/yr  Index
 Overall price index                    -0.1      +0.1  107.8
 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks    +0.8      +0.9  113.8
 Alcoholic drinks and tobacco           +0.3      +1.9  112.7
 Clothing and shoes                     +0.7      -1.2  104.1
 Rents, water, electricity, gas         +0.1      unch  111.2
and other fuels
 Health and personal care items         -0.4      +0.5  101.5
 Transport                              +0.3      -2.0  105.6
 Communications                         -0.1      -1.2   91.5
 Entertainment, leisure                 -2.5      +0.1  103.1
 Education                              unch      +1.8   97.2
 Lodgings and catering                  +1.1      +1.7  109.1
 Other goods and services               unch      +1.1  110.1

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

