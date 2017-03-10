UPDATE 1-Disney extends CEO Iger's contract by a year to July 2019
March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by a year to July 2, 2019 and said he would serve as a consultant for three years after that.
GERMANY'S 30-YEAR GOVT BOND YIELD RISES TO HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2016 AT 1.29 PCT, UP 5 BPS - TRADEWEB
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Causeway Capital, the largest holder of shares in Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel on Thursday urged the company to engage in takeover talks with U.S. suitor PPG Industries.