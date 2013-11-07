FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Geron cancer drug effective in trial, shares soar
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 7, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Geron cancer drug effective in trial, shares soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, analyst comment)

By Vrinda Manocha

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Geron Corp said 22 percent of trial patients treated with its experimental blood cancer drug were now free of the disease, a major break for the company after two big setbacks.

Shares of Geron more than doubled in morning trade on Thursday to a four-year high.

“This is going to save the company, because it’s the last thing that they had,” MLV & Co analyst George Zavoico told Reuters. “This truly opens the door for other opportunities in other indications.”

Geron earlier failed to develop the blood cancer drug, imetelstat, to treat breast cancer. It also stopped working on its brain cancer drug.

Imetelstat is designed to treat myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer.

Zavoico said the data validated imetelstat’s “mechanism of action” and suggested it was superior to Incyte Corp’s Jakafi, which is approved to treat myelofibrosis.

Imetelstat is designed to inhibit telomerase, an enzyme that enables rapid multiplication of cancer cells.

Jakafi inhibits another family of enzymes, reducing cell multiplication. The drug had sales of $136 million in 2012.

Zavoico said Jakafi reduced spleen size and relieved symptoms, but did not have a disease-modifying effect, defined as partial or complete remission.

Geron said one patient of the first 18 enrolled in the trial showed partial remission.

The company released the data ahead of a presentation on Dec. 9 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. (link.reuters.com/suk54v)

Geron shares, which have risen about 175 percent over the past year, were up 71 percent at $6.15 after touching a high of $7.79 on the Nasdaq.

Incyte shares were down nearly 1 percent at $37.27. (Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.