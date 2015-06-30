FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerresheimer sells tubing glass business for 196 mln eur to Corning
June 30, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Gerresheimer sells tubing glass business for 196 mln eur to Corning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer said on Tuesday it aimed to sell its tubing glass business to U.S. glass manufacturer Corning for 196 million euros ($219.42 million), in an effort to streamline its business.

Gerresheimer and Corning also plan to set up a joint venture to speed innovation in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market, Gerresheimer said.

Gerresheimer will adjust its 2016-2018 forecasts according to the sale, the group said. ($1=0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

