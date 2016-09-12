BRIEF-Praxair Inc and Linde AG terminate preliminary talks about a potential merger
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer has agreed to sell its laboratory glass joint venture Kimble Chase to a unit of One Equity Partners to concentrate on its pharmaceutical customers, it said on Monday.
The deal to sell the business to Duran Group gives the Rockwood, Tennessee-based firm, a joint venture with Chase Scientific Inc., an enterprise value of $131 million, it said.
Gerresheimer last year sold its glass tubing business to Corning.
It said on Monday its expectations for the current financial year to end-November remained unchanged, provided that the deal does not close before then. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese stocks posted their biggest decline in more than a month on Monday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials sparked fears of a rate hike as soon as next week, weighing on shares and other risk assets globally.
LONDON, Sept 12 Once Anheuser-Busch InBev seals its 79 billion pound ($104.8 billion) takeover of rival brewer SABMiller, it could find itself party to other smaller deals, involving Castel Group, Coca-Cola and Anadolu Efes.