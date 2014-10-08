FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer trims outlook
October 8, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer trims outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer trimmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday, saying third-quarter sales growth of 2 percent was lower than it had expected.

Gerresheimer said it now expected sales to grow around 4 percent at constant exchange rates for financial 2014, down from its previous forecast of 4-6 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should be 255 to 258 million euros ($322 to $326 million), it said, narrowing its previous range of 250 to 265 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7919 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

