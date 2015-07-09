FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerresheimer affirms guidance as Q2 results beat consensus
#Healthcare
July 9, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Gerresheimer affirms guidance as Q2 results beat consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer confirmed on Thursday its guidance for a 1-3 percent rise in organic sales this year after second-quarter revenues and earnings exceeded analyst expectations.

Second-quarter sales were 356.4 million euros ($395.5 million), an organic increase of 1.9 percent adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments. This exceeded an analyst consensus for 352 million in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.6 percent to 72.1 million euros, also beating consensus for 69.1 million.

The Duesseldorf-based company, which is restructuring by consolidating plants and cutting jobs, said it still expected full-year adjusted EBITDA of 255 to 265 million euros, roughly on a par with last year. Analysts on average see the figure reaching 269 million euros.

$1 = 0.9011 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
