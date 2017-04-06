BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer on Thursday said its major pharmaceutical customers had been more cautious in placing orders due to uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's policies.
Revenues at its business division that makes glass bottles and vials for drugs fell 2.9 percent in its fiscal first quarter through the end of February as sales in North America slipped, it said.
Overall revenues were down more than 5 percent at 302.8 million euros ($323.1 million), missing analyst consensus of 307 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The group stuck with full-year guidance for revenues at the lower end of a range from 1.405 billion to 1.455 billion euros. Analysts on average see 2017 revenues of 1.43 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing