UPDATE 1-Gerresheimer confirms forecasts after results beat consensus

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - German drugs and cosmetics packaging firm Gerresheimer said it saw no need to raise its full-year forecasts on Thursday after beating expectations for second-quarter earnings.

Gerresheimer’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11 percent to 72 million euros ($79 million), beating a consensus forecast for 69 million euros.

Shares in Gerresheimer rose 3 percent to 54.17 euros by 0850 GMT, outperforming a 1.2 percent rise in the European healthcare index.

“Overall, this is a decent enough performance, which should add to confidence that full-year targets should be met,” Berenberg medical technology analysts wrote in a note. They rate Gerresheimer as a “hold”.

The Duesseldorf-based company said sales of medical plastic products such as asthma inhalers and blood glucose skin-prick aids for diabetics grew strongly, and pharmaceutical plastic packaging products also sold well.

Second-quarter sales reached 356 million euros, up 1.9 percent after being adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments, a measure the company calls organic sales.

Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff said he saw no need to raise the company’s full-year forecast for a 1-3 percent rise in organic sales and adjusted EBITDA of 255 to 265 million euros, roughly on a par with last year.

Gerresheimer is restructuring by consolidating plants and cutting jobs, and said last week it would sell its glass-tubing business to Corning to concentrate on finished products for the pharmaceuticals industry.

Its customers include Novartis, Sanofi and Beiersdorf.

Roehrhoff said some of Gerresheimer’s customers did supply to Greece but he saw no significant impact on the company’s own business from the debt crisis there.