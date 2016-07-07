FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerresheimer Q2 core profit jumps 17.5 pct helped by US, Europe
July 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Gerresheimer Q2 core profit jumps 17.5 pct helped by US, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer reported a 17.5 percent jump in second-quarter core profit as a turnaround continued and its integration of U.S. plastic vial maker Centor was going well.

Organic sales growth was flat compared with 4.4 percent in the first quarter, as its pharmaceutical primary packaging and device businesses, both in North America and in Europe, offset a decline in emerging markets.

Gerresheimer has run into problems in recent years including increased regulatory requirements for its big pharma customers in the United States - the world's biggest drugs market - destocking of inventories and an unscheduled furnace repair.

On Thursday, it reported that core profit margin grew to 22.8 percent in the quarter, and reiterated its full-year targets for sales of around 1.5 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of around 320 million euros at constant currencies. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
